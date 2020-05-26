|
Walter H. Huse born and raised in Providence Rhode Island where he met his wife, died May 14 2020 at the age of 94. Preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Dorothy G. Huse. Survived by their three children, Patricia, Allison (Bruce) Nunn, Preston (Bonnie) and numerous grand, great grand, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He cared particularly about children; their wellbeing and education, serving as a teacher and administrator for over 30 years spending his last twenty years as Middle School Principal in Skaneateles, N.Y. before retiring to Ft Myers, Fl. In retirement he volunteered for numerous charities earning several awards. As an amateur photographer he won several awards and was featured in a Travel magazine. He was a proud WWII veteran and long time member of Wesley Memorial Methodist Church. There will be no services, private burial at later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his name to Florida Methodist Children's Home.
National Cremation and Burial Society of North Fort Myers is assisting with arrangements.
Published in The News-Press from May 26 to May 27, 2020