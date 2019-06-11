|
Walter Pekrul
Cape Coral - Walter Pekrul, 80, of Cape Coral, FL, passed away on June 1st, 2019 after a long, hard fought battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family, wife of 59 years, Olivia, daughters Monika Brandt, Rosemarie Pekrul and daughter in-law Sandy DeMuro. Walter was born in Hermannbad, Germany and immigrated to New York City, USA in 1957. He was a Cabinet and furniture maker by trade and worked in a one of the best German furniture shops in NYC. After meeting his wife during English School in New York City, they fell in love and married in 1960, had 2 children and decided to move to Cape Coral, FL. Walter was a hardworking man, a jack-of-all-trades and could fix, build and design anything. His working hands were a big part of repairing the Cape Coral Yacht Club pier, the Rose Gardens and many other Cape Coral landmarks. He also made kitchen cabinets for many of the original homes being built in Cape Coral in the 60's. In later years, he owned a pool service and vending machine business.
Never wanting to retire, he worked until March of 2019. He will be missed by many of his long time clients and friends. He loved any kind of festival as long as there was beer, food, music, family and friends! Oktoberfest in the Cape being his favorite! Walter appreciated the outdoors and knew the native plant, trees, fish and animals of our area and loved the Caloosa Hatchee River. Walter is survived by his wife Olivia, daughters Rosemarie, Monika, daughter in- law Sandy, grandsons, Ryan and Joshua, Family in Germany: Sister Ursula Reinholz, nephews and spouses, Axel and Barbel Reinholz, Olaf and Carla Reinholz and their children Jessica and Jovana.
A celebration of life will be held on: 6/15/2019 from 12:00-3:00 pm. 1431 SE 18th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33990. Please visit www.fullermetz.com to leave a message of condolence on the tribute page.
Published in The News-Press from June 11 to June 13, 2019