Walter William Doescher
Fort Myers - Walter William Doescher was born during a blizzard on November 21, 1925 in Rochester, NY to Walter William Doescher and Helen (Mary) Bacon Doescher. He died in Fort Myers, FL on Memorial Day, May 27, 2019.
When he was 17, he joined the U.S. Navy V-12 College Education Program, attending the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and graduating from the University of Louisville, Speed Scientific School. While he was at the University of Louisville, he met his future wife, Jane Louise Wedekind. They married on December 7, 1946.
He served in the U.S. Navy for over 30 years, retiring as Captain. During his career, he attended both the Naval Post Graduate School and the Naval War College, received his Master's degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and served as commanding officer of the USS Agile, the USS Noa, and the USS Everglades. Upon retiring from the Navy, he lived in McLean, Virginia, where he was employed by Control Data Corporation. He and his wife continued to live in McLean until 1995, when they moved to Fort Myers, FL. Throughout much of his life, he was an avid reader and enjoyed investing, philanthropy, stamp and coin collecting, and genealogy. He was a member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels.
His parents and his sister Helen Miller preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife Jennie; his daughter Tabitha Doescher and her husband Josh Wiener of Stillwater, OK; his granddaughter Hillary Doescher Wiener and her husband Clint Ulmer of Albany, NY; and his two sisters, Eileen Crumb of Punta Gorda, FL and Elaine Reynolds of Fort Myers, FL.
The family would like to express their appreciation to those who cared for him lovingly, especially Leeana Smith (over 5 years) and Marivic Zirkle and Patricia Faith dela Cruz (over 4 years).
Burial will be at Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville, KY, with memorial services to be scheduled at a later date. Those wishing to honor Walt's memory may do so by making a donation in his name to University of Louisville Foundation (designate Speed School of Engineering), University of Louisville, Advancement Services, Louisville, Kentucky 40208 or to New Hope Presbyterian Church, 10051 Plantation Road, Fort Myers, Florida 33966.
Published in The News-Press on June 5, 2019