Fort Myers - Fourth generation Fort Myers, Florida resident, Walton Edward "Rusty" Hill, Jr., died peacefully November 16, 2020 in his favorite place - on the couch.



Rusty was born November 18, 1941 to Walton Edward Hill, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Hill. He attended the University of Florida (go Gators!) and delighted in hosting fans and rivals on game days. Rusty worked in automotive sales, following in the footsteps of his grandfather, who started the Ford dealership in 1913 that later became Sam Galloway Ford. In the late 60s, Rusty was president of the Fort Myers Junior Chamber of Commerce, district vice president of the Florida JAYCEES, and recognized as one of Five Outstanding Young Men in Florida. He lived a life of service to family, friends, and the community. In recent years, he's been a member of the Rotary Club and rarely missed First Tuesday luncheons where, even with smaller gatherings, he always "filled the room."



Rusty was preceded in death by his parents, as well as the love of his life, his beloved wife, Vicki Lancaster Hill. Rusty is survived by his sister, Mary Caroline Ellis (Robert), son Joseph Walton "Jay" Hill (Fran), daughter Elizabeth Ann "Libby" Wheeler (Ross), and stepson Stacy "Bubba" Shearer (Crystal). Also surviving are grandchildren Nevada Draves, Matthew Wheeler, Aurora Wheeler, Steele Shearer, Haylee Marie Shearer Colton (Jake), Meagan Hill, Alexandra Hill, Robert McQuade (Elizabeth), and Kristina McQuade. He also is survived by his feral cat, J.W. (John Wayne).



Rusty was a colorful storyteller with boundless loyalty to friends and family. His door was open to all, and he had a knack for showing up when he was needed most. He knew exactly what to say to bring laughter or comfort. He will be deeply missed by countless treasured friends, all of whom he considered family.



Due to the current health concerns, an outdoor drop in Celebration of Life will take place at Rusty's home on Saturday, November 21 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. The family will host a service and celebration in one year on what would have been Rusty's 80th birthday. Please share stories and pictures through the Fort Myers News-Press Legacy. Donations in Rusty's memory can be made to the Rotary Club of Ft. Myers, 2101 McGregor Boulevard, Suite 102, Ft. Myers, FL 33901.









