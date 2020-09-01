Wanda Davies Walker
Fort Myers - Wanda Davies Walker, 94, a lifelong Fort Myers, FL resident passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Life Care Center of Punta Gorda, Punta Gorda, FL. She was born April 5, 1926 in Fort Myers, FL to the late Elmer and Thelma Davies.
Wanda is the 3rd generation resident of Fort Myers, FL and a graduate of Fort Myers High School. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elbert Walker.
Wanda is survived by her loving daughter, Kathy Bobb of Fort Myers, FL; one brother, Ivan Davies, Sr. And his wife Carolyn of Punta Gorda, FL; two grandchildren, Christopher Bobb and Kristin Gunn; as well as five adored great grandchildren.
Services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society
in loving memory of Wanda Davies Walker.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 1589 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33907. (239) 936-0555.