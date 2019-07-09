|
|
Warren 'Nic' Nicoson
- - Warren 'Nic' Nicoson, 93, passed away on July 4th. He is survived by his wife Glenna, son Bob (Marsha) Nicoson, daughter Margy (Bill) Elliott, stepchildren: Jan Hillis, (Charlie) & Clay Woodard (Debra) along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Nic enlisted in the US Army(1944), Parachute Troops, Company E, Regiment 506, 101st Airborne, nicknamed, Band of Brothers. He saw action in Holland, Bastogne, Berchtesgaden and Haguenau and was an honor guard for Gen. Eisenhower.
He married Betty Lou Campbell in 1946. His wife and daughter, Karen, preceded him in death.
Nic and Betty lived in Brazil, IN where they owned Nicoson Transportation Company. They were members of First Christian Church where Nic was a Bible teacher and elder.
Nic moved to Cape Coral, FL and married Glenna Lewis in 2001. He was an active member of McGregor Baptist Church.
Memorial services will be held at McGregor Baptist Church, Ft Myers, FL on July 11, 2019 at 11am.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hope Hospice or McGregor Baptist Church's Building Fund.
Published in The News-Press on July 9, 2019