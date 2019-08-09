|
West Marion
Bonita Springs - Marion E. West, age 88, of Bonita Springs, FL, died Saturday morning, July 27, 2019, at Joanne's House at Hope Hospice in Bonita Springs, FL. She was born May 27th, 1931, in Chicago, IL to the late Charles and Mary Hoppe. Marion was a resident of Bonita Springs FL since 2007, previously residing in her birth state of Illinois.
Marion enjoyed her friendship with her Steinmetz high school friends The Charm Chicks. Marion and Joe raised four children then decided to buy a business in Des Moines. Retiring and being a snow bird for several years bought a home in Citrus Park where she met many new friends and enjoyed playing bridge, rummoli, swimming and entertaining family and friends.
Marion is survived by two children Mari Jo Lewis and Kerry West. She is survived by four grandchildren Kally (Mike) Turner, Megan D'Amato (Steve), Jessica Koidahl and Alex Clarke. Marion was also blessed with four great-grandchildren Riley, Kathrine, Brant and Pixley.
Marion was preceded in death by her loving husband Joseph J. West and two of their children Janice Clarke and Keith West. She was also preceded by two grandchildren Jeff Lewis and Graham Clarke.
Published in The News-Press on Aug. 9, 2019