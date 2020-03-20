|
|
Westley Robbins Bailey
Fort Myers - Westley "West" Robbins Bailey, 43, of Fort Myers passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. He was deployed to Qatar for a year with the Florida National Guard. He was Assistant Principal at Immokalee High School. He always said his heart belonged to the Immokalee Community.
West is survived by his wife, Rocio; three children: Brooks, Etta Jane and Maddux; his parents: Jan and Cheryl Bailey; sister, Anne Bailey; brother, Jon (Tracey) Bailey; grandmother, Gloria Robbins and nieces: Jane and Lily. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Interment was in Lee Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park. Info (239) 334-4880
Published in The News-Press from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2020