Willard E. "Rocky" Stone



Willard E. "Rocky" Stone died peacefully on June 18, 2020 in Fort Myers.



Born in Phillipsburg, NJ, in 1925 to Willard Stone and Stella Fine, Rocky was an avid fisherman and a true ambassador for the sport. Many a young angler caught their first fish under his watchful eye.



Rocky enlisted in the Army in April 1944. Marching through France, Belgium, Germany and Czechoslovakia, he fought in the Battle of the Ruhr Pocket. After VE day he was then shipped to the Pacific Theater to prepare to be in the first wave of the invasion of Japan. Japan surrendered before the invasion, so Rocky served in occupational forces until May 1946. He had attained the rank of Staff Sergeant.



Rocky married Marian "Mally" Dotterer, in 1947 and they were happily married for over 65 years. The couple had 4 sons, one who died in 1958.



Working as a lace weaver for 25 years for Towle Lace Works in Lambertville, NJ he changed careers, and was employed as Master Maintenance Operator for 3M Company in Belle Meade NJ until his retirement. He was active in both the Lace Weavers Union and the AFLCIO.



Rocky served as president of the Raven Rock NJ Boat Club during the 1960's and was President of the Delaware Valley Power Boat Association in Lambertville NJ during the 1970's. Rocky and Marion lived in Lambertville, NJ before retiring to Fort Myers in 1989 where Rocky frequently and successfully pursued his favorite sport of fishing.



Rocky was known for his storytelling and would entertain family and friends alike with details of his adventures both growing up in Phillipsburg, NJ and his years in the service.



His dear wife Marian, preceded him in death in 2012.



Surviving are his life partner of 8 years, Aura Bart, 3 sons, Gregory and Darren in New Jersey and Kevin in Wisconsin, 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.



Rocky will be interred in Frenchtown Cemetery, NJ. A celebration of his life will be announced at a future date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store