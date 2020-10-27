1/1
William Donaldson Gaddie Jr.
1952 - 2020
William Donaldson Gaddie, Jr.

St. James City - William Donaldson Gaddie Jr., known to his family and friends as "Donnie," was born in Tokyo, Japan, at Saint Luke's 42nd Army General Hospital, on May 25, 1952.

He lived in Tachikawa, Japan, throughout most of his school years. Donnie was baptized in the Methodist Church and received a primary Christian education at St. Mary's International School from the Brothers of International Christian (FIC) Education. He then went to High School at Kentucky Military Institute and later graduated from Yamato High School in 1970. Donnie received his Associate's Degree from Colorado Mountain College in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. In school, Donnie was an excellent athlete, excelling in most sports, especially baseball, judo, soccer, and basketball. He also loved to ski and travel when he was young.

After college, Donnie worked with his father at Gaddie's Hardware & Marine Supply in Fort Myers, Florida for a number of years before starting his own business under D.G. Hardware & Marine, located on Pine Island, Florida. He ran a highly successful hardware business venture until his recent, untimely passing.

Donnie Gaddie was one of a kind and had a very uniquely bright and witty personality. He had a talent that could keep friends and acquaintances entertained for hours with outlandish stories. Donnie made friends easily and was very popular and well known among his school mates, teachers, professors, and others he met throughout high school and college. He also had his own unique way of speaking throughout his life, which was remarkable in itself.

Donnie Gaddie is survived by his younger brother, David and his wife, Kimberly; five nephews, Jason Gaddie, Mark Gaddie, Matthew Gaddie, Christian Romain, Ian Romain; two nieces Kathryn Gaddie and Mette Romain.

Donnie was preceded in death by his father, William Gaddie, his mother, Lera Gaddie, both originally from Campbellsville, Kentucky, and Diana Gaddie-Romain, his elder sister.

A visitation will be held from 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM at Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 1589 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33907. A Funeral Service will be celebrated 2:30 PM, Friday, October 30, 2020 at Fort Myers Memorial Gardens. Entombment will follow in Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home.






Published in The News-Press from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
