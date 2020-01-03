|
William Edward Robertson, Jr.
Robertson, William Edward, Jr. (Bill) was born Oct. 20, 1921 in Phila., PA and passed away at the age of 98 on Dec. 26, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents William E. Robertson, Sr. & Helen O. Ziesche Robertson, his wife Bette J. Robertson and his son William E. Robertson III, and his sister Ruth Bosch. He is survived by his two daughters Denise (Craig) Frey and Gail (Charlie) Piazza, his grandchildren and great grandchildren, and his sisters Elaine Germer and Dottie Ryan.
Bill served in the Army Air Corp. during WWII and had many stories of flying over "the hump", (India, Burma, China) as a radio operator. One of his greatest memories was visiting Washington, DC with the Collier County Honor Flight in 2017.
Bill retired as a repair technician from RCA in the late 1970's. He and Bette left Warminster, PA and moved to Cape Coral, FL where they became members of Faith Presbyterian Church. He always greeted you with a smile, a firm handshake or a hug. Bill will be sorely missed by all those who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers a donation in Bill's memory to the Collier County Honor Flight is requested. www.collierhonorflight.org
Published in The News-Press from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020