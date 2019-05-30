|
|
Rev. Dr. William Ernest Bogholtz
Cape Coral - Rev Dr WILLIAM ERNEST BOGHOLTZ, 60, of Cape Coral , Florida , passed away suddenly on Monday, May 27, 2019.
He was born on March 25,1959 in Los Anglos, CA the son of the late Wilhelm E. and Elizabeth F. (Caulfield) Bogholtz. On September 25, 1998, he married Maria Sanchez of Bronx, New York who survives. In addition to his wife Maria, survivors include daughter Rebekah (Bill) Overholser of NJ, sons Matthew Bogholtz, NJ, Stephen, Aaron and Luke Bogholtz of Cape Coral, FL and sister, Kristine M. (James) Hanggi of VA; two grandsons, several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother John Bogholtz ,VA.
He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Wagner College in Staten Island, NY, Master of Divinity from Gettysburg Seminary in Gettysburg, PA and a Doctor of Divinity from Graduate Theological Foundation.
Bill was ordained in September of 1985 and has served as pastor for several parishes throughout his time serving the lord. The parishes he served include Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, York Springs, PA, Atonement Lutheran Church and Our Saviour Lutheran Church, Staten Island, NY and St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Newport, RI. He also served as interim pastor Messiah Lutheran Church, Flushing, NY and transition pastor at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, Woburn, MA. He served as the dean of pastors for the New York Synod. He was a leader among the churches and pastors on Staten Island and very helpful to the bishop. He served as the Synod Staff Assistant for Special projects to the New England Bishop, New England Synod.
In 2014, he accepted his final call to Christ Lutheran Church in Cape Coral, FL, where he served until his death.
While serving his community, he taught religion at Trinity Lutheran School in Staten Island for 5 years. He served as Chairman of the Board for Lutheran Social Services of New York. He served for 6 years on the Seafarers International House board. He worked for the bishop, training interims.
When he wasn't serving his community, he loved to spend time with his family, going to various school events for his children and going on mini vacations, especially to Disney.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11am on Saturday June 1,2019 at Christ Lutheran Church at the Epiphany Episcopal Church, 2507 Del Prado Blvd, So.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Seafarer International, Christ Lutheran Church or to .
Published in The News-Press on May 30, 2019