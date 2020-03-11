Resources
More Obituaries for William Crossland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William G. "Bill" Crossland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William G. "Bill" Crossland Obituary
William G. "Bill" Crossland

William G. "Bill" Crossland entered into rest on the 10th day of September 2019 at his home in Fort Myers Florida at the age of 87. His partner of 15 years, Elizabeth Smith, was by his side throughout his inevitable journey.

Bill was born on the 26th of September, 1931 in Philadelphia Pennsylvania. He proudly served his country for 4 years in the United States Navy. He and his wife, Dolores, shared a beautiful life together for 49 years, full of love, friendship, and happiness. They raised their three children in Levittown Pennsylvania and for many years the family-owned and operated a motel called DINOS in Wildwood, New Jersey. Upon retirement, Bill and Dolores moved to Fort Myers. He enjoyed traveling, boating, fishing, tennis, golf, poker with "the boys " and spending time with friends and family. Following the death of his wife, he met his second love Elizabeth with whom he spent the remainder of his years. Bill was a loving and inspirational figure to his children and grandchildren. He was a man of faith and principle yet his humor went unmatched and could always be counted on for a good time.

He is survived by his two sons, nine grandchildren, and two great-granddaughters. He was preceded in death by his wife and first love Dolores Crossland and their daughter Dolores "Lynn" Parry.

Elizabeth and the family thank the Care Team and Staff at Hope Hospice for their dedication to patient care. It was a great comfort to know that they were there for him during the last 2 1/2 years of his life.
Published in The News-Press from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -