William G. "Bill" Crossland
William G. "Bill" Crossland entered into rest on the 10th day of September 2019 at his home in Fort Myers Florida at the age of 87. His partner of 15 years, Elizabeth Smith, was by his side throughout his inevitable journey.
Bill was born on the 26th of September, 1931 in Philadelphia Pennsylvania. He proudly served his country for 4 years in the United States Navy. He and his wife, Dolores, shared a beautiful life together for 49 years, full of love, friendship, and happiness. They raised their three children in Levittown Pennsylvania and for many years the family-owned and operated a motel called DINOS in Wildwood, New Jersey. Upon retirement, Bill and Dolores moved to Fort Myers. He enjoyed traveling, boating, fishing, tennis, golf, poker with "the boys " and spending time with friends and family. Following the death of his wife, he met his second love Elizabeth with whom he spent the remainder of his years. Bill was a loving and inspirational figure to his children and grandchildren. He was a man of faith and principle yet his humor went unmatched and could always be counted on for a good time.
He is survived by his two sons, nine grandchildren, and two great-granddaughters. He was preceded in death by his wife and first love Dolores Crossland and their daughter Dolores "Lynn" Parry.
Elizabeth and the family thank the Care Team and Staff at Hope Hospice for their dedication to patient care. It was a great comfort to know that they were there for him during the last 2 1/2 years of his life.
Published in The News-Press from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020