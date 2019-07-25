|
|
William (Bill) Homer Reeve III
- - Bill Reeve went into eternal rest with God on July 19, 2019 surrounded by family. Bill was a proud veteran of the U. S. Marines and an elder of Buckingham Presbyterian Church. He is survived by his wife, Marie; sons, William H. Reeve IV, David (Bonny) Reeve and Michael Reeve, two brothers; James (Becky) Reeve and Christopher (Michelle) Reeve, six grandchildren; Alexandria (Cameron) Herrera, Makyla Reeve, Joslynn Reeve, Ella Reeve, Avery Hall and Derrick Sands; great-grandson; Maverick Herrera. Bill was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and surrogate father to his nieces, nephews and many friends; offering a loving home to anyone who had no one to turn to. Bill lived Matthew 25: 34-36 every day of his life. He will be loved and missed everyday until we are together again. Semper Fi, rest well my love.
Published in The News-Press on July 25, 2019