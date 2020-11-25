William "HUNTER" Huntley III



North Fort Myers - On November 19, 2020



Beloved husband, brother and friend



William "Hunter" Huntley III



peacefully went home to be with our Lord Jesus Christ to join his parents and brother. He is survived by wife, Lori and sisters, Wigg Noone and Charlotte (Hector) Colon.



A kind, thoughtful and gentle soul. Hunter's legacy of caring will live on for generations through those that he touched. If we are the sum of our life's experiences then Hunter's life can best be characterized by love, patience, a sharp wit and a well developed sense of good humor. He joyfully dedicated four decades helping the hearing impaired and felt it was his calling in life. Hunter was a devoted friend and a passionate Florida Gator. He loved all things orange & blue. He and his wife rarely missed a Gator home game and like 'Mr. Two Bits' they faithfully upheld Gator traditions of celebrating at the Swamp, win or lose. Hunter was a true Patriot and he loved America and the freedoms granted to us by our Constitution. Among those veterans in his circle of friends Hunter was considered their hero for his resilient and courageous battle against three decades of brain cancer. Even on his worst day he was quick to ask others how they were doing and to thank those who served on the battlefield. He never complained about his own condition but cheerfully squeezed every moment out of the present as if a big orange and blue bow were wrapped around it. Life to Hunter was a gift and he shared that gift with everyone he met. A true gentleman in every sense of the word. He will be greatly missed but those who knew him well will celebrate his life and his genuine exuberance for life. Go Gators, Hunter! We love you and it's not goodbye, but until we meet again.









