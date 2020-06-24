Or Copy this URL to Share

William J. Barrett



William J. Barrett, age 58, of Fort Myers, passed away on June 21, 2020 in the compassionate care of Hope Hospice surrounded by his loving family. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Lisa; son's Matthew, Mark, Michael, and John; and sister's Maureen Proce and Colleen Larkey. Please visit Fort Myers Memorial Gardens' website for more details.









