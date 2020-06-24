William J. Barrett
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William J. Barrett

William J. Barrett, age 58, of Fort Myers, passed away on June 21, 2020 in the compassionate care of Hope Hospice surrounded by his loving family. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Lisa; son's Matthew, Mark, Michael, and John; and sister's Maureen Proce and Colleen Larkey. Please visit Fort Myers Memorial Gardens' website for more details.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Press from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved