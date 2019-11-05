|
|
William Lord Rivers
Fort Myers - William Lord Rivers passed away peacefully on November 3, 2019 in Fort Myers, FL. "Bill" was born on August 10, 1933 in Asheville, NC to Joseph Dill Rivers and Elizabeth Carrier Randolph Rivers. He is survived by a large and loving family including his wife, Sylvia Willis Rivers; four children - Gayle Baisch (Steve), Laura Morse (John), Gregory Griffin (Dawn) and Gary Griffin (Julie); eight grandchildren - Adam Davis (Lacey), Andrew Davis (Corey), Bradley Morse (Jordan), Rachel Morse, Christopher Griffin (Kelsey), Amanda Malloy (Evan), Jordan Griffin and Megan Griffin; and four great grandchildren - Braxton Davis, Camden Davis, Carson Griffin and Hadley Morse. He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Gayle Musick Rivers.
Bill moved to Fort Myers in February of 1941, attending Edison Park Elementary and later Fort Myers High School, graduating in 1951. He then attended the University of Florida receiving his degree in Architecture in 1956. He was a proud Gator and an equally proud member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. After graduating, Bill returned to Fort Myers working for Gunderson and Wilson Architects and later McBryde and Frizzell Architects. In 1965 he formed his own firm, Rivers and Piggott Architects, which he successfully managed for over 30 years before retiring in 1996. He was a charter member of the Downtown Kiwanis Club, serving as Club President in 1967; was a member at Covenant Presbyterian Church serving as Deacon and Ruling Elder; and was also an active member of the American Institute of Architects serving as Southwest Florida Chapter President in 1975.
Bill loved and took great pride in his entire family, past and present. He traced his family tree in the Americas to Pocahontas and Thomas Jefferson and prepared a written and bound history to assure that his future generations would always have a detailed record of their family's roots. He was a self-avowed animal lover, adopting numerous stray cats and dogs throughout his life. He loved humor and always had a joke to share. During his 20 plus years of retirement he enjoyed traveling the world with Sylvia, following Gator sports, stamp and coin collecting all while playing seemingly endless games of solitaire and solving countless Sudoku puzzles.
A Service to celebrate his life will be held on November 7, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Fort Myers Memorial Gardens, 1589 Colonial Blvd in Fort Myers and there will also be a visitation immediately preceding the service beginning at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations may be made to the Humane Society or a .
Published in The News-Press from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019