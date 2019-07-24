|
|
William Miller
Naples - William Miller, 72, of Naples, FL passed away at his home on Thursday, July 18, 2019. He is survived by his wife Kathleen, his sister Joan Sharp (Robbie) of Exton, PA; His daughters Jessica Miller (Michael Guth) of Gainesville, FL and Miriam Miller (Timothy) of New York, NY, He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and other loved ones.
Bill enjoyed a distinguished career in academic libraries including 27 years as Dean of Libraries at Florida Atlantic University. He held a master's degree in library science from the University of Toronto and a Ph.D. in English from the University of Rochester. Bill authored numerous articles and books in the field and served as a contributing editor to Library Issues and as the editor of The Reference Librarian. Among his many accomplishments, he was a founder of the Southeast Florida Library Network, served as President of the Association of College & Research Libraries (ACRL) and was the 2014 recipient of the American Library Association's Isadore Gilbert Mudge Award, which is the highest honor of the ALA's Reference and User Services Association.
A gather of family and friends will be held on Friday, July 26th from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the Lamoraga restaurant, 3936 North Tamiami Trail in Naples, FL In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ACRL Scholarship Fund at https://ec.ala.org/donation/ACR-3831-CONFUN
Neptune Society -Fort Myers is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Press on July 24, 2019