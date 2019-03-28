Services
Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
4320 Colonial Blvd
Ft. Myers, FL 33980
(239) 308-9400
Resources
More Obituaries for William Raney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William O. Raney

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William O. Raney Obituary
William O. Raney

Fort Myers - William O. Raney, 96, of Fort Myers, FL passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. He was a retired US Navy LCDR and a Pearl Harbor survivor. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years Barbara Raney. Survivors include 6 children, 17 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. Private Services will be held at a later date. Family and friends may sign the guest register by visiting www.baldwincremation.com. Affordable Cremations by Baldwin Brothers.
Published in The News-Press on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
Download Now