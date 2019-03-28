|
|
William O. Raney
Fort Myers - William O. Raney, 96, of Fort Myers, FL passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. He was a retired US Navy LCDR and a Pearl Harbor survivor. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years Barbara Raney. Survivors include 6 children, 17 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. Private Services will be held at a later date. Family and friends may sign the guest register by visiting www.baldwincremation.com. Affordable Cremations by Baldwin Brothers.
Published in The News-Press on Mar. 28, 2019