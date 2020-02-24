|
William Peter Gilluly
Cape Coral - William Peter Gilluly passed away on February 6, 2020, at the age of 73. Born on April 3, 1946, to Helen Astrowsky and James Gilluly in the East NY section of Brooklyn, endured at an early age the loss of his father to illness. Guided by his step-father, Edward Krysiewicz, he proudly served in the US Navy during the Vietnam years (1964-1969), and in 1970, joined the NYC Transit Signal division retiring in 1997 at 51.Known affectionately as "Billy", "Willy T.A." or "(oh no!)" Mr. Bill", it didn't take much to make him happy. Those who knew Billy loved him for his sense of humor, acerbic dry wit, his kindness and generosity. Billy had a good heart. He was easy going never complaining about anything; he enjoyed life and celebrated it every day. He lived life on his own terms; to Bill, life was a party and he lived it out loud. In his later years, as life presented him myriad health issues, he faced these challenges with humor, laughter and his middle finger in its face. Pre-deceased in death by his nuclear family, he is survived by the many friends he made in life and by those who loved and cared for him during his sunset years in Cape Coral, FL. An ordinary life well lived by an unforgettable man. Rest in peace Billy Gilluly.
Published in The News-Press from Feb. 24 to Mar. 1, 2020