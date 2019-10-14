|
|
William Rex "Rex" Dakos
William Rex "Rex" Dakos was called home on October 11th, 2019 after a brief yet courageous battle with cancer at the age of 57. Born November 22nd in Fort Myers, FL, Rex was a lifelong resident of Lee County, and 35-year resident of Sanibel Island, where boating, golfing, and fishing simply can't get any better. A friend to many, from fishing guides to seasonal residents, his renowned sense of humor, good character, and deep care for others, especially those battling and surviving addiction, remained present up until the day he passed.
He is survived by loving partner and friend Rose Dakos of Sanibel, son William Dakos (Gena) of Oakland, CA, brother Nick Dakos (Dee), sister Dixie, both of Fort Myers. He joins his mother, Norma Jo Dakos, and father, Dr. William Dakos in eternal peace.
In true Rex-style, and in lieu of formal services, the Dakos family would like to invite you to Fellowship Hall at Sanibel Community Church on Saturday October 19th at 11 am for celebration and conversation - please come as you are.
In lieu of flowers, the Dakos family would like to request donations be made to SCCF Marine Laboratory, so that Rex's passion for protecting and promoting clean water in Southwest Florida lives on.
Published in The News-Press from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019