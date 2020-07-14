1/
William Taylor Hinman
William Taylor Hinman

Muse - William Taylor Hinman of Muse, Fl, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2020. Bill was born in Coral Gables and grew up in Fort Myers. His career included law enforcement with the City of Fort Myers and Lee County and for a while he was known as the "Sheriff of Boca Grande", where he eventually went on to hotel management and security. Bill's real passion was music and he became well known for his beautiful voice and guitar playing. He was featured at many local restaurants and lounges and gave a private White House performance for First Lady, Lady Bird Johnson. Bill was predeceased by his Mother, Ann Shackleford Hinman; Father, Jim Hinman; brother, Chuck; and Aunt, Catherine Shackleford. He leaves behind his brother, Jim Hinman (Jill); nephew, Joel (Stacy); lifelong friend, Harlee (Steve) Harn; and loving partner, Debbie Tanner. A service for friends and family will be held Saturday, July 18, 10:00 a at the outdoor chapel at Lee Memorial Park on SR 82 in Fort Myers. Donations may be made in Bill's name to Hope Hospice in Fort Myers.




Published in The News-Press from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park
12777 State Road 82
Fort Myers, FL 33913
2393344880
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park

