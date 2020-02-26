Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Blackburn-Mathis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma Marie Blackburn-Mathis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilma Marie Blackburn-Mathis Obituary
Wilma Marie Blackburn-Mathis

Fort Myers - Wilma Marie Blackburn- Mathis, 88 of Fort Myers returned to the loving arms of our Lord, Monday, December 30,2019.

She was a native of Alva and was born to Willie and Dorothy Blackburn on August 28,1931.

She married James Henry Taylor of Felda and raised their family in LaBelle. Later she moved to Fort Myers where she married Robert Eugene Mathis.

Wilma was an excellent seamstress, she loved music, dancing and family.

Survivors include her daughter, Krista (Leo) Johnson, son Kevin Taylor, loving family and friends

Funeral Services will be at 2PM, Saturday, March 7 at Suncoast First Baptist Church with Reverend Dale Blackburn.
Published in The News-Press from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -