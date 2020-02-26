|
Wilma Marie Blackburn-Mathis
Fort Myers - Wilma Marie Blackburn- Mathis, 88 of Fort Myers returned to the loving arms of our Lord, Monday, December 30,2019.
She was a native of Alva and was born to Willie and Dorothy Blackburn on August 28,1931.
She married James Henry Taylor of Felda and raised their family in LaBelle. Later she moved to Fort Myers where she married Robert Eugene Mathis.
Wilma was an excellent seamstress, she loved music, dancing and family.
Survivors include her daughter, Krista (Leo) Johnson, son Kevin Taylor, loving family and friends
Funeral Services will be at 2PM, Saturday, March 7 at Suncoast First Baptist Church with Reverend Dale Blackburn.
Published in The News-Press from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020