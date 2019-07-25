Services
Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
1589 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33907
(239) 936-0555
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael Lutheran Church
3595 Broadway
Fort Myers, FL

Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winston Roy Anderson


1947 - 2019
Winston Roy Anderson Obituary
Winston Roy Anderson

North Fort Myers - Winston Roy Anderson, 71, of North Fort Myers, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019. He was born August 18, 1947 in Jamaica to Nathaniel Augustus and Ivy (Bola) Anderson. He moved to Florida from Wisconsin in 1986.

Mr. Anderson was an entrepreneur, owning and operating several medical equipment companies. He was also a member of St. Michael Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Nancy J. Anderson; his mother, Ivy Anderson of Cape Coral; his children: Winston Anderson, Jr. (Jodi) of Chandler, AZ, Michelle Anderson of Milwaukee, WI and Eric Plopper (Jessica) of Chicago, IL; his grandchildren: Benjamin, Charlotte, Joshua and Blake; his step-grandson, Noah; his siblings: Barbara Webber (Maurice) of St. Augustine, Shirl Anderson of Cape Coral, Lois Payne of Port Richey, Stanley Anderson of Springfield, MA and Dennis Anderson (Helen) of Cape Coral.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Friday, July 26, 2019 at St. Michael Lutheran Church, 3595 Broadway, Fort Myers, FL 33901 with entombment to follow in Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

To share a story or memory of Mr. Anderson, please visit his memorial web page at: www.fortmyersmemorial.com.
Published in The News-Press from July 25 to July 26, 2019
