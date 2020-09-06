1/1
Alease Moorefield Arthur
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alease's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alease Moorefield Arthur

ALTIVISTA Va.

Alease Moorefield Arthur, age 95 of Altavista formerly of Hurt died Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Autumn Care Nursing and Rehab in Altavista.

Born December 20, 1924 in Pittsylvania County, she was a daughter of the late John Raymond Moorefield and Laura Haynes Moorefield. She was twice married, first to the late James Jones, and then to the late Ellis Franklin "Pete" Arthur, Sr. She was also predeceased by one son, Larry Jones; one step-son, Ellis Franklin Arthur, Jr; and three brothers, Vernell Moorefield, Voyel Moorefield, and Russell Moorefield. Mrs. Arthur was a member of Spring Road Baptist Church where she was a former member of the adult choir. She retired from Klopman.

She is survived by one sister, Dottie Reynolds of Hurt; two step-grandchildren, Virginia Lilly, and Susan Dimitriadis; two step-great-grandchildren, Megan Lilly, and Blaine Lilly; nieces and nephews, Mike Moorefield, Tim Reynolds, Donna Dauenhauer, Angela Isaacs, and Ann Rome. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 7, 2020, at Gretna Burial Park by Ronnie Simpson.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Spring Road Baptist Church, 2858 Spring Road, Hurt, VA 24563.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Autumn Care Nursing and Rehab for their love and care.

Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News & Advance on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Gretna Burial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Inc. - Gretna
307 N Main St
Gretna, VA 24557
434-656-2211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Inc. - Gretna

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 5, 2020

so sorry to hear about Alease. You have my deepest sympathy.
Gwen Goggin
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved