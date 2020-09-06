Alease Moorefield Arthur
ALTIVISTA Va.
Alease Moorefield Arthur, age 95 of Altavista formerly of Hurt died Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Autumn Care Nursing and Rehab in Altavista.
Born December 20, 1924 in Pittsylvania County, she was a daughter of the late John Raymond Moorefield and Laura Haynes Moorefield. She was twice married, first to the late James Jones, and then to the late Ellis Franklin "Pete" Arthur, Sr. She was also predeceased by one son, Larry Jones; one step-son, Ellis Franklin Arthur, Jr; and three brothers, Vernell Moorefield, Voyel Moorefield, and Russell Moorefield. Mrs. Arthur was a member of Spring Road Baptist Church where she was a former member of the adult choir. She retired from Klopman.
She is survived by one sister, Dottie Reynolds of Hurt; two step-grandchildren, Virginia Lilly, and Susan Dimitriadis; two step-great-grandchildren, Megan Lilly, and Blaine Lilly; nieces and nephews, Mike Moorefield, Tim Reynolds, Donna Dauenhauer, Angela Isaacs, and Ann Rome. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 7, 2020, at Gretna Burial Park by Ronnie Simpson.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Spring Road Baptist Church, 2858 Spring Road, Hurt, VA 24563.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Autumn Care Nursing and Rehab for their love and care.
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com
.