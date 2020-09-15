1/1
Arthur David Grissinger
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur David Grissinger

October 13, 1941 - September 11, 2020

Arthur David Grissinger, 78, of Pinehurst, N.C., was called home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, September 11, 2020, from FirstHealth Hospice House, West End, N.C. He was the loving husband of Connie Campbell Grissinger for 54 years.

He was born October 13, 1941, in West Reading, Pa., to the late Arthur L. Grissinger and Rose Prusch Grissinger. He was an instructor of Mathematics at Kentucky State University, Lockhaven University, and Liberty University. He was also a U.S. Army veteran. He loved sharing the greatest message in all the Bible, the Gospel, with everyone he met because he wanted to see them in Heaven one day. If he were here, he would tell you about the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus, and how to be saved by committing to the Gospel and turning from your way and going God's way.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters and one son-in-law, Rose Grissinger of Gretna, Va., and Tracy O'Neil and her husband, Jim, of Forest, Va. Although an only child, Arthur D. Grissinger is also survived by numerous cousins, and a multitude of brothers and sisters-in-law who made him feel like family, and many nieces and nephews and their families.

Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his stepmother, Anna Taylor Grissinger and only son, Mark A. Grissinger.

A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Finch & Finch Chapel, Altavista, by Pastor Tim Kyser, with interment will follow at Green Hill Cemetery. For those who cannot attend in person, the service will be live-streamed and later made available online. If you are more comfortable you may tune-in to 87.9 FM on your radio to listen to the service while within your automobile in the parking lot.

The family will receive friends immediately prior to the funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista.

The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider Bethel Baptist Church, 4905 Appian Way, El Sobrante, CA 94803, or FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 251 Campground Road, West End, NC 27376.

Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.

Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service

809 Main Street, Altavista, VA 24517


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News & Advance on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service
809 Main Street
Altavista, VA 24517
(434) 369-5621
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved