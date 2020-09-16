1/1
Barbara Falwell Lawhorn
Barbara Falwell Lawhorn

Barbara Ann Falwell Lawhorn, 85, of Huddleston, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital.

She was born in Piney River, Va., on December 1, 1934, a daughter of the late Courtney Doyle Falwell and Reba Rebecca Ramsey. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two children, Nancy Speight and Scott Torode; stepdaughter, Rose Marie Keys; stepson, Michael Lawhorn; and a brother, Jimmy Falwell.

Barbara worked for Harris Teeter for many years and for Whitehouse store after retiring. She loved Smith Mountain Lake and the lake community. In her spare time, she often could be found watching TV, washing clothes laying in the sun and spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed Dancing and working in her flowers. She was loved dearly and will be missed by all her family and friends.

She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Marvin W. Lawhorn; three sons, Rick Falwell wife, Vicki, Brian Torode wife, Denise, and Greg Torode wife, Julia; stepsons, Ronnie Lawhorn wife, Petra, and Bruce Lawhorn wife, Sherry; 11 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; one niece, April; and one nephew, Derek.

In lieu of flowers for those wishing to make memorial contributions in Barbara's memory please consider, Huddleston Fire & Rescue.

A graveside service and celebration of Barbara's life will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Virginia Memorial Park with Pastor James Martin officiating. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.


Published in The News & Advance on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Virginia Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
320 North Bridge Street
Bedford, VA 24523-1928
(540) 586-3443
