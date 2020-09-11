1/1
Barron Hinson Ritch
1926 - 2020
Barron Hinson Ritch

August 23, 1926 - September 9, 2020

Barron Hinson Ritch, 94, of Kannapolis, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

Barron was born Aug. 23, 1926, in Mecklenburg County, to the late James Ritch and the late Mattie Hagler Ritch. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Charlie, James and Tommy; and sisters, Mary and Ruby.

Barron was a veteran of the U.S. Army, proudly serving during World War II. He loved to share stories about his time fighting for our country's freedom, a lot of tall tales of the fish that got away. Barron was also known as "Peavine." He was a loving Christian husband, father and "PaPa".He loved working in his garden and sharing with anyone who stopped by to visit.

Survivors include beloved wife of 45 years, Kathleen Long Ritch of Kannapolis; daughter, Wanda (Dean) Harryman of Colorado; daughter, Debbie (Marlin) Fisher of Texas; son, Barron "Beanie" (Telka) Ritch of Concord; son, Frank (Jill) Simpson of Kannapolis; grandchildren, Michele (Adam) Simpson Kluttz, and Marie (Jimmy) Simpson Brown, Jason (Dezirae) Cress, Amanda (Ethan Hitchcock) Harryman, Adrian (Alison) Downey, Astrid (Shane) Harrelson, Meagan Ritch; great-grandchildren, Tristan, Isabella, Alexandria, Victoria, Dylan, Hunter, Aubrey, Camden, Ainsley, Kourtney, Macie, and Jake; and sister, Sadie (Jake) Hatley.

Mr. Ritch will lie-in-state, Saturday, Sept. 12, from 9 a. m. to 4 p.m., and 30 minutes prior to the service at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 13, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord officiated by Jim Peacock and Tommy Steele. Burial will follow at the Carolina Memorial Park Kannapolis, Hwy. 29N at I85, Exit 58, in Concord.

Pall Bearers helping with the service include Chad Stowe, Chris Stowe, Roy Stowe, Brian Isenhour, Allen Stowe, James Ritch, Charlie Ritch, Wayne Ritch. Honorary Pall Bearer, Jake Brown.

Please consider a donation in Barron's memory to Cabarrus County Honor Guard, P.O. Box 383, Midland, NC 28107.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord

www.hartsellfh.com





Published in The News & Advance on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Lying in State
09:00 - 04:00 PM
Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord
SEP
13
Lying in State
01:30 - 02:00 PM
Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord
SEP
13
Service
02:00 PM
Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord
Funeral services provided by
Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord
460 Branchview Dr. NE
Concord, NC 28025
(704) 786-1161
