Bernard Wilson AdcockBernard Wilson Adcock, 67, of Old Courthouse Road, Appomattox, died on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at his residence. For 28 years he was the loving husband of Dorothy Beazley Adcock.A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Toga Fire Department, 1779 Mt. Rush Highway, Dillwyn, VA 23936.