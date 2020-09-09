Billy Mason Lloyd
November 17, 1930 - September 5, 2020
Billy Mason Lloyd, 89, of Madison Heights, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of 50 years to the late Lucille Francisco Lloyd. Born September 17, 1930, in Halifax County, he was the son of the late Benjamin Harrison Lloyd and the late Kate Lloyd Lloyd.
Billy was a retired division manager for Life insurance Company of Georgia and a member of Madison Heights Baptist Church. Billy served out country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a proud recipient of the Bronze Star.
In addition to his wife and parents, Billy was preceded in death by one son, Ronald L. "Joe" Lloyd; and four brothers and three sisters. Billy was the youngest of eight children.
Billy is survived by his children Deborah L. Dix (Claude) of Madison Heights, Steven M. Lloyd (Diane) of Boiling Springs, S.C., Janet L. Christian (David) of Madison Heights and Garry L. Lloyd of Madison Heights; eight grandchildren, Joseph M. Lloyd (Kimberly) of Madison Heights, Sean Dix (Tara) of Stuarts Draft, Robert S. Lloyd (Casey) of Bedford, Jonathan L. Lloyd (Lisa) of Mesa, Arizona, Tanya Hatfield (John) of Madison Heights, Lindsey Lloyd-Beuth (Mike) of Pittsfield, MA, Jason E. Christian (Amber) of Madison Heights and Aaron L. Lloyd (Sydney) of Bedford; twenty-one grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and other loving family members and friends.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m., on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with the Rev. Todd Blake officiating. Entombment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park, where Military Honors will be presented by the American Legion Post 16. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
www.whittenmonelison.com
Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.