Brenda Alderfer Bonheim
Brenda Alderfer Bonheim, 81, of Lynchburg, went to be with her Lord on Monday, September 14, 2020. She was the loving wife of Robert S. Bonheim for over 51 years.
Brenda was born on August 16, 1939, in Harleysville, Pa., daughter of the late Robert Young Alderfer and Hilda Ritter Alderfer.
Brenda was a professor and coach at Liberty University for 28 years and was an active member of Thomas Road Baptist Church where she played in the orchestra.
In addition to her husband, Brenda is survived by children, Julie (Winnie) Yeatts, Scott (Michelle) Bonheim, and Corey (Elizabeth) Bonheim; grandchildren, Chris (Marla) Yeatts, Zach (Amy) Bonheim, Whitney (Scott) Thacker, Courtney (Ryan) Stanley, Justin, Makena, Blake, and Julia Bonhiem; and great-grands, Madison, Lily, Jase, Walton, Brayden, and Dylan.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020, at TRBC with visitation beginning at 5:30 p.m. both in the main sanctuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Christian Youth Ministries of Hawaii (CYMOH) via TRBC, 1 Mountain View Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502, attn: Tosha Jones, which Brenda and Bob founded in 1969 and remains a vibrant ministry now run by their son, Corey Bonheim and wife, Elizabeth.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory