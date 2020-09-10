1/
Brennan Jamaal "Bj" Irving
1983 - 2020
Brennan Jamaal "BJ" Irving

Brennan Jamaal "BJ" Irving, 37, of Madison Heights, Va., departed this life on Wednesday, September, 2, 2020. He was born in Lynchburg on January 25, 1983.

He was the son of Alice M. Irving and Ronald (Lorraine) Meade. In addition to his parents, he is survived by two siblings, Tiffany L. Irving of Oxon Hill, Md., and Shaun M. Irving of Campbell County.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, September, 12, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Arrington, VA 22922. There will not be a viewing.

Community Funeral Home directing.


Published in The News & Advance on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Pleasant View Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
909 5th Street
Lynchburg, VA 24504
(434) 847-7775
