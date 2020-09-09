Brian Elwood Krantz
May 27, 1966 - September 4, 2020
Brian Elwood Krantz, 54, of Gladys, died on Friday, September 4, 2020.
He was born May 27, 1966, in Lynchburg, a son of Nannie Aneta Mitchell Krantz and the late Marvin Elwood Krantz. He attended Bethel Pentecostal Holiness Church and was an employee of Abbott Nutrition. Brian enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and spending time with his son.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by one son, Devin Krantz; one brother, Wendell Scott Krantz; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Finch & Finch Chapel, Altavista by the Rev. Jason Andrews and the Rev. Bobby Brumfield with interment to follow in the Brown & Mitchell Family Cemetery, Gladys. If you are more comfortable you may tune-in to 87.9 FM on your radio to listen to the service while within your automobile in the parking lot.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home and other times at the residence of Bill and Shirley Mitchell, 7745 East Ferry Road, Gladys.
The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider Friends of Campbell County Animal Control, Inc., 1400 Edley Place, Lynchburg, VA 24502.
Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com
to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
Finch & Finch Funeral & Cremation Service
Altavista, Virginia