1/1
Rev. Carlton Dunn
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carlton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. Carlton Dunn

The Rev. Carlton Monroe Dunn, 81, of Lynchburg, went to be with his Lord Tuesday, September 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Inis Jean Hall Dunn.

Born in Lynchburg, on July 4, 1939, he was the son of the late Carl Arthur Dunn and Calia Thaxton Monroe Dunn. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Thelma Maddox "Bill"; his brother, Art "Andy" Dunn; and two great-grandchildren, Baby Stu and Lucy.

the Rev. Dunn was the founder of Shekinah Glory Baptist Church and its Pastor for 42 years. He also founded Shekinah Christian School in 1997. He was a man of God, preached from the 1611 King James Bible and loved his family with all of his heart and dedicated his life to his church and the Christian school.

He is survived by seven children, Carlton M. "Buttons" Dunn Jr. and his wife, Pam, Vicky Gilbert "Boo Boo" and her husband, Ross, A.T. Dunn and his wife, "Mrs. C" Cynthia, Rose Vaughan and her husband, Allen, Lizzy Wehrly and her husband, Terry, Jeannie Dunn Eades and her husband, Willie, and Thelma "The Baby" Ennis and her husband, Donnie; 19 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews.

A funeral service celebrating his life and ministry will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Shekinah Glory Baptist Church. Masks will be required. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service.

A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, September 21, 2020, at Spring Hill Cemetery.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org.

Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family.

To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News & Advance on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Shekinah Glory Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
20
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Shekinah Glory Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Spring Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA 24502
4342390331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Whitten Timberlake Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved