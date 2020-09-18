Rev. Carlton Dunn
The Rev. Carlton Monroe Dunn, 81, of Lynchburg, went to be with his Lord Tuesday, September 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Inis Jean Hall Dunn.
Born in Lynchburg, on July 4, 1939, he was the son of the late Carl Arthur Dunn and Calia Thaxton Monroe Dunn. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Thelma Maddox "Bill"; his brother, Art "Andy" Dunn; and two great-grandchildren, Baby Stu and Lucy.
the Rev. Dunn was the founder of Shekinah Glory Baptist Church and its Pastor for 42 years. He also founded Shekinah Christian School in 1997. He was a man of God, preached from the 1611 King James Bible and loved his family with all of his heart and dedicated his life to his church and the Christian school.
He is survived by seven children, Carlton M. "Buttons" Dunn Jr. and his wife, Pam, Vicky Gilbert "Boo Boo" and her husband, Ross, A.T. Dunn and his wife, "Mrs. C" Cynthia, Rose Vaughan and her husband, Allen, Lizzy Wehrly and her husband, Terry, Jeannie Dunn Eades and her husband, Willie, and Thelma "The Baby" Ennis and her husband, Donnie; 19 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews.
A funeral service celebrating his life and ministry will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Shekinah Glory Baptist Church. Masks will be required. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, September 21, 2020, at Spring Hill Cemetery.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Alzheimer's Association
, www.alz.org
.
