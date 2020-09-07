1/1
Carolyn Kiger Burnett
1947 - 2020
Carolyn Kiger Burnett

Carolyn Kiger Burnett, 73, of Forest met her Lord and Savior Saturday, September 5, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of Tommy R. Burnett.

Born January 18, 1947 in Lynchburg she was the daughter of the late William Kiger and Gertrude Lee Kiger. Carolyn was a hair stylist and an active member of Thomas Road Baptist Church.

She is survived by two daughters, Tracey Capps and her husband, Jesse of Forest and Tonda Lee and her husband, Derek of Bedford; four grandchildren, Lukas Burnett and his wife, Lauren, Andrew Lee, Caroline Lee, and Rafe Capps; two stepgrandchildren, Jeremy Capps and Savanna Rice; one great-grandchild, Raelynn Burnett; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Thomas Road Baptist Church with Pastor Jonathan Falwell officiating. Burial will follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park. Family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until time of service at Thomas Road Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you consider making contributions to Thomas Road Baptist Church.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.

Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.


Published in The News & Advance on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Thomas Road Baptist Church
SEP
8
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Thomas Road Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA 24502
4342390331
