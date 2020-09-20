1/
Charles David Cooper
1956 - 2020
Charles David Cooper

Charles David Cooper was born on December 24, 1956, and departed the world surrounded by the ones he loved on Saturday, September 12, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his father Franklin "Chick" Cooper; a grandson, Jackson Wayne Tomlin; and his lifelong dog, Walter Earl.

He is survived by his mother, Lucille Fulcher; his daughter, Lindsey Cooper; grandson Bryson "hammer head" Sullivan; sisters, Debbie Goodbar and Janice Lacks; brothers, Russell Cooper and Scott Cooper; stepdaughter, Alyse Sundeen; and special friends, Jeremy Elder, Dennis Coleman, Norman Rice and Arthur Newcomb Jr.

Charles is fondly remembered as a funny man, he could make anyone laugh. His own smile and laugh was contagious. He was a man who didn't need instructions to fix anything he always knew what he was doing AND was always right. He spent over 30 years as an electrician. A die-hard UVA and NASCAR fan, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends on his front porch. His energy, laugh, and spirit will be greatly missed.

The family will welcome visitors on Monday, September 21, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home, Madison Heights from 1 until 2:30 p.m. A memorial service and celebration of Charles's life will follow at 2:30 p.m. with Pastor Kirk Farmer officiating.

Tharp Funeral Home, Madison Heights, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.


Published in The News & Advance on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
01:00 - 02:30 PM
Tharp Funeral Home
SEP
21
Memorial service
02:30 PM
Tharp Funeral Home
