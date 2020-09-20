1/
Charlotte Ann Hughes Napier
1945 - 2020
Charlotte Ann Hughes Napier

June 16, 1945 - September 15, 2020

Charlotte Ann Hughes Napier went to be with her Lord and Savior, on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Addison Hughes and Ella Morris Hughes; her brother, James Steven Hughes; a stepson, Bobbie F. Napier Jr.; and two grandchildren, Stacy Lynn Napier and Marshall Franklin Napier.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Bobbie F. Napier Sr.; her children, James Cheape, George Cheape (Holly), and Allison McGarry (Todd); her stepchildren, George Napier (Linda) and Michael Napier (Janet); her grandchildren, Bobby, LeAnn, Christina, Andrew, Katie, Ashby, Anna, Nicholas, Sarah, Ainsley, George, Cristi, Joseph, and Michael, 11 great-grandchildren; and a niece, Valerie Hughes.

Charlotte's life was devoted to helping people, especially those of Nelson County. She worked as a nurse for 30 years and was a lifetime member of both Roseland and Nelson Rescue. If in your time of need, you were lucky enough for her to respond, you received the gift she had for treating people with calm, confidence, and compassion.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, September 27, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, officiated by the Rev. John Campbell.

A celebration of life will immediately follow at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, at 214 Red Apple Orchard Ln., Shipman.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Rock Spring United Methodist Church or any local Volunteer Fire Department or Rescue Squad.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, (434-263-4097).


Published in The News & Advance on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Celebration of Life
the home of her daughter and son-in-law
SEP
27
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel
828 Front Street
Lovingston, VA 22949
(434) 263-4097
