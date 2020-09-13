Christine Toms KeyNovember 12, 1927 - September 11, 2020Christine Key, 92, of Bedford, Virginia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at Bedford Memorial Hospital on Friday, September 11, 2020, with her family by her side.She was a daughter of the late Andrew and Elva Toms. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Willie Austin Key Jr. and her daughters, Bonnie Davis and Linda Key.She is survived by her children, Ted and Robbie Key, Pattie and Terry Davidson, Cindy and Mike Ayres, Troy and Lori Key, Lorrie and Vincent Mitchell; as well as nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.Mama loved the Lord and her family. She was so proud of her children and grandchildren. She loved all of the times that we could all be together for holidays and celebrations. She will be greatly missed but we know that she is rejoicing in heaven. And that we will see her again.We would like to thank the BCNH for all of their care and kindness given to her during her stay.Those wishing to make memorials in Christine's memory are asked to consider Suck Spring Baptist Church, 3887 Jopling Road, Bedford, VA 24523.A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020, at Suck Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. There is no visitation.Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.