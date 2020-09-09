1/
Christine Puckett Fleshman
1923 - 2020
Christine Puckett Fleshman

Christine Puckett Fleshman, 96, of Brookneal passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of the late Cuyler Hammond Fleshman.

Mrs. Fleshman was born in Campbell County, October 18, 1923, daughter of the late Richard Jennings Puckett and Lilly Pillow Puckett. She was a member of Midway Baptist Church, and a former employee of Old Towne Flower and Gifts.

She is survived by two daughters, Myra F. Jameson of Culpeper, Kay F. Gow of Coleman, Fla.; three grandchildren, James McDilda, Jr. of Farmville, Christina Jameson of Colonial Heights, Jin Ting Gow of Tuscon, Ariz; two great-grandchildren, Kyle Joseph Jameson, Robert Juntai Gow. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph Puckett, Gray Puckett Sr.; two sons-in-law, Joseph Jameson and Robert Gow.

Due to Covid 19 guidelines, the family will have A Celebration of Life on a later date.

Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal is assisting the family.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hendersonfuneral.net.


Published in The News & Advance on Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Henderson Funeral Home
221 Old Main Street
Brookneal, VA 24528
(434) 376-2239
