Christine Puckett Fleshman, 96, of Brookneal passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of the late Cuyler Hammond Fleshman.
Mrs. Fleshman was born in Campbell County, October 18, 1923, daughter of the late Richard Jennings Puckett and Lilly Pillow Puckett. She was a member of Midway Baptist Church, and a former employee of Old Towne Flower and Gifts.
She is survived by two daughters, Myra F. Jameson of Culpeper, Kay F. Gow of Coleman, Fla.; three grandchildren, James McDilda, Jr. of Farmville, Christina Jameson of Colonial Heights, Jin Ting Gow of Tuscon, Ariz; two great-grandchildren, Kyle Joseph Jameson, Robert Juntai Gow. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph Puckett, Gray Puckett Sr.; two sons-in-law, Joseph Jameson and Robert Gow.
Due to Covid 19 guidelines, the family will have A Celebration of Life on a later date.
