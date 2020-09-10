1/
Dale Courtney Metts
1963 - 2020
Dale Courtney Metts

July 11, 1963 - September 8, 2020

Dale Courtney Metts, 57, of Lynchburg, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Lynchburg General Hospital.

Born July 11, 1963 in Lynchburg, she was a daughter of Harry Coleman Metts, Jr. and the late Jo Ann Ayers Metts. She was a graduate from E.C. Glass High School and received an Associate's Degree in Business from Miller-Mott Business College. Dale loved music, reading and crafting. She was a lifelong lover of cats.

She is survived by her father, Harry Metts, Jr.; two sisters, Donna Metts and Deborah Metts of Lynchburg; one brother, Darryl Metts of Bridgewater, Va.; one niece, Kimberly Bell of Concord, Va. She was preceded in death by her niece, Jennifer Woody.

A private service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, P.O. Box 37920, Boone, IA 50037-0920

Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory-Wiggington Road Chapel is serving the family. To send condolences go to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com.

Published in The News & Advance on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
