Dale Courtney Metts
July 11, 1963 - September 8, 2020
Dale Courtney Metts, 57, of Lynchburg, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Lynchburg General Hospital.
Born July 11, 1963 in Lynchburg, she was a daughter of Harry Coleman Metts, Jr. and the late Jo Ann Ayers Metts. She was a graduate from E.C. Glass High School and received an Associate's Degree in Business from Miller-Mott Business College. Dale loved music, reading and crafting. She was a lifelong lover of cats.
She is survived by her father, Harry Metts, Jr.; two sisters, Donna Metts and Deborah Metts of Lynchburg; one brother, Darryl Metts of Bridgewater, Va.; one niece, Kimberly Bell of Concord, Va. She was preceded in death by her niece, Jennifer Woody.
A private service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, P.O. Box 37920, Boone, IA 50037-0920
.
