Dolores Maze Humphreys
October 27, 1937 - September 18, 2020
Dolores Maze Humphreys, 82, of Madison Heights, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Fairmont Crossing. She was the wife of the late Massie Elwood Humphreys. Born on October 27, 1937, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late John Maze and the late Ada Watts Rives.
Dolores retired in customer service at General Electric and was a member at Elon Presbyterian Church.
Dolores is survived by her children, Gail Campbell and her husband, Tony, of Amherst, Lee Humphreys and his wife, Kim, of Elon, and David Humphreys and his wife Sherry of Elon; five grandchildren, Wendy Campbell, Jessica Stinnett and her husband Tony, Josh Humphreys, Jaxson Humphreys and Chase Humphreys; five great-grandchildren, Morgan, Kason, Carter, Kaleb and Kaytelynn; and other loving family members and friends.
A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Presbyterian Cemetery with the Rev. Jeffrey Campbell officiating. There will be no visitation hours at the funeral home. The family will receive family and friends at the residence of Gail Campbell in Amherst.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or the American Stroke Association
. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com
.
Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.