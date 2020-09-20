Donald Henry Harper



October 31, 1938 - September 15, 2020



Donald H. Harper, 81, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, in Stockbridge, Ga. He was predeceased by his parents, Hunley and Lillian Harper; and a sister, June Ann Harper.



He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Barbara C. Harper; a brother, Jimmy Harper; his beloved son, Michael David Shipley and his wife, Arlene; and two granddaughters, Samantha Horseman and her husband, Tim, and Ashley Shipley.



Don was formerly of Lynchburg, Va., and was a retiree of Babcox and Wilcox after 33 years and served in the Marine reserves.



He was cremated and there will be no funeral service at his request.



