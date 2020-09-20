1/1
Donald Henry Harper
1938 - 2020
Donald Henry Harper

October 31, 1938 - September 15, 2020

Donald H. Harper, 81, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, in Stockbridge, Ga. He was predeceased by his parents, Hunley and Lillian Harper; and a sister, June Ann Harper.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Barbara C. Harper; a brother, Jimmy Harper; his beloved son, Michael David Shipley and his wife, Arlene; and two granddaughters, Samantha Horseman and her husband, Tim, and Ashley Shipley.

Don was formerly of Lynchburg, Va., and was a retiree of Babcox and Wilcox after 33 years and served in the Marine reserves.

He was cremated and there will be no funeral service at his request.

Published in The News & Advance on Sep. 20, 2020.
