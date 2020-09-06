Doris Ruth ThompsonDoris Ruth Woody Thompson, passed away peacefully at The Summit on Saturday, September 5, 2020. She was the loving wife of Lawrence Thompson and is now united in Heaven with him and a host of relatives and friends.She was born on July 21, 1929, in Lynchburg to Myrtle and Bill Woody. She was preceded in death by her her sister Joyce W. Tyler and brother Wyatt E. Woody. She is survived by her sons, Wendell (Diane), Terry and Mike (Grace); and their daughters, Jennifer Thompson and Christy Bussert (Jordan) who were the highlights of her life.She was a long time member of Fort Hill United Methodist Church and a member of their choir. She was formerly employed at Morton Manufacturing and retired from the Lynchburg City School system where she was the secretary to the assistant superintendent. She loved music and dancing as well as playing the piano and her violin, traveling and dinner out with good friends.The family would like to extend their gratitude to all the staff at The Summit and Centra Hospice.A visitation will be held at Fort Hill UMC on Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 5 until 6:30 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Fort Hill Memorial Park on Friday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the church."He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away." Revelation 21: 4