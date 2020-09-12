1/
Dorothy Hall Staples
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Hall Staples

Dorothy Hall Staples, 92, of Fancy Gap, Virginia, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. She is the daughter of the late William Harold Hall and Alease Pritchett Hall.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Staples of Lynchburg, Virginia, grandson, Jamey Osborne and son-in-law Donald Foster of Fancy Gap, sister Lorena Hall McCann, brothers Billy Hall and Donald Hall, all of Charlottesville.

She is survived by her daughter, Sherry of Fancy Gap; her son; Geoff and daughter-in-law, Lori Staples; granddaughter, Ellie Staples Yarborough (Matthew); and grandson, Matthew Staples (Emily) all of Newport News, Virginia; special sisters, Nancy Brown (Walter), Becky Reeseman (Alan), Sandy Wood (Ron), Patty Murphy (Aaron), Ellen Hall Motley (George); her special brother, Jerry Hall (Bonnie); special nieces, Jean Kindrick, Becky Gibson, Patricia Lutz, Stacy Moffit; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She also had a special place in her heart for her "adopted" sons, David McCoy, James Anderson, and Larry Chabot.

She worked most of her adult life at The Vogue in Lynchburg and later at The Hilton also in Lynchburg until her retirement when she moved to Sacramento, California to live with her daughter.

She was a devoted mother, a special friend, and a feisty old lady who loved life and enjoyed it to its full extent until illness overtook her. We will surely miss her, but will always keep her in our hearts.

Special thanks to Twin County Hospice for being there for her. Sonja, Debbie and Kellie, we couldn't have gotten along so well without your wonderful support and to Theresa Martin, you were her "sunshine" girl.

Vaughn-Guynn-McGrady Chapel, Inc. in Hillsville, Virginia is in charge of arrangements. She will be interned later at a private graveside service at Spring Hill Cemetery in Lynchburg.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to your favorite charity.

Rest In Peace sweet Mama!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News & Advance on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
VAUGHAN-GUYNN-McGRADY CHAPEL
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343
(276) 728-2041
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by VAUGHAN-GUYNN-McGRADY CHAPEL

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved