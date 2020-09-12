Dorothy Hall Staples
Dorothy Hall Staples, 92, of Fancy Gap, Virginia, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. She is the daughter of the late William Harold Hall and Alease Pritchett Hall.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Staples of Lynchburg, Virginia, grandson, Jamey Osborne and son-in-law Donald Foster of Fancy Gap, sister Lorena Hall McCann, brothers Billy Hall and Donald Hall, all of Charlottesville.
She is survived by her daughter, Sherry of Fancy Gap; her son; Geoff and daughter-in-law, Lori Staples; granddaughter, Ellie Staples Yarborough (Matthew); and grandson, Matthew Staples (Emily) all of Newport News, Virginia; special sisters, Nancy Brown (Walter), Becky Reeseman (Alan), Sandy Wood (Ron), Patty Murphy (Aaron), Ellen Hall Motley (George); her special brother, Jerry Hall (Bonnie); special nieces, Jean Kindrick, Becky Gibson, Patricia Lutz, Stacy Moffit; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She also had a special place in her heart for her "adopted" sons, David McCoy, James Anderson, and Larry Chabot.
She worked most of her adult life at The Vogue in Lynchburg and later at The Hilton also in Lynchburg until her retirement when she moved to Sacramento, California to live with her daughter.
She was a devoted mother, a special friend, and a feisty old lady who loved life and enjoyed it to its full extent until illness overtook her. We will surely miss her, but will always keep her in our hearts.
Special thanks to Twin County Hospice for being there for her. Sonja, Debbie and Kellie, we couldn't have gotten along so well without your wonderful support and to Theresa Martin, you were her "sunshine" girl.
Vaughn-Guynn-McGrady Chapel, Inc. in Hillsville, Virginia is in charge of arrangements. She will be interned later at a private graveside service at Spring Hill Cemetery in Lynchburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to your favorite charity
.
Rest In Peace sweet Mama!