1/
Earl Sherman Brown
Earl Sherman Brown

Earl Sherman Brown "Booman- Boobie", 48, of Lynch Station, Va., departed the life unexpectedly on September 12, 2020.

A public viewing will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, at the Chapel of Cook and Minnis Funeral Home from 2 until 7 p.m., family hour will be held from 6 until 7 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, 4 p.m. at the residence, 4196 Leesville Road, Lynch Station, Va. In compliance with Governor's order, all in attendance will be required to wear face masks and practice social distancing.

Cook and Minnis is assisting the family.

Published in The News & Advance on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Viewing
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Cook and Minnis Funeral Home
SEP
19
Memorial service
04:00 PM
The residence
Funeral services provided by
Cook and Minnis Funeral Home
608 Main Street
Altavista, VA 24517
(434) 369-4412
Memories & Condolences
