Earl Sherman Brown



Earl Sherman Brown "Booman- Boobie", 48, of Lynch Station, Va., departed the life unexpectedly on September 12, 2020.



A public viewing will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, at the Chapel of Cook and Minnis Funeral Home from 2 until 7 p.m., family hour will be held from 6 until 7 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, 4 p.m. at the residence, 4196 Leesville Road, Lynch Station, Va. In compliance with Governor's order, all in attendance will be required to wear face masks and practice social distancing.



Cook and Minnis is assisting the family.



