George Washington Goodman Jr.
1924 - 2020
George Washington Goodman Jr.

March 29, 1924 - September 10, 2020

George Washington Goodman Jr., 96, of Gladys, died on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Finch & Finch Chapel, Altavista by Pastor Chris Brooks with interment to follow in Spring Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home on Thursday, September 17, 2020.

Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements.

Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.

Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service

809 Main Street, Altavista, VA 24517


Published in The News & Advance on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service
SEP
17
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service
SEP
17
Interment
Spring Hill Cemetery
