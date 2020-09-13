George Washington Goodman Jr.
March 29, 1924 - September 10, 2020
George Washington Goodman Jr., 96, of Gladys, died on Thursday, September 10, 2020.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Finch & Finch Chapel, Altavista by Pastor Chris Brooks with interment to follow in Spring Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home on Thursday, September 17, 2020.
Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements.
