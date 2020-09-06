Gerald Francis Crance
Gerald Francis Crance, 92, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, September 4, 2020. He was the son of the late Merrill A. Crance and Ethel D. Crance. He was the loving husband of Judith Blankinship Crance. Gerald & Judith shared a very special love, with much respect and devotion to one another for 66 years. They were married on April 17, 1954.
He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather in which family meant everything to him. He is survived by his wife, Judith B. Crance; children, Teresa Burgess and husband Bill, Jennifer Harris and husband Rick, Gerry Crance and wife Anne; grandchildren, Jared Lipford, and Victoria Harris, along with one great grandson, Brantley Lipford.
He was also survived by his sisters Lula Anne Hale and husband Wayne, Sandra Hensley and husband Gordan. He was preceded in death by his four brothers, Merrill A. Crance, Jr., James Daniel Crance, Calvin L. Crance, and Frederick V. Crance.
Gerald was born in Alderson, WV on August 15, 1928. He was a graduate of Concord High School & Virginia Commercial College of which he was president of his class. He served his country for more than four years as a Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force. While in Japan, he played semi-pro baseball and was chosen for the Far East All Star baseball team where he earned the nickname "Pro" Crance. His team won the Air Force Worldwide Baseball Team Championship in 1952. He loved sports, especially golf in his later years, and had his first hole in one at age 69. He enjoyed playing with his good friend Buddy Jones and son Gerry.
He spent most of his adult life as a businessman. He worked for Smithfield Packing Co. for 15 years and Oxford Insurance agency until retirement at the age of 70.
He loved music, singing karaoke, and sang bass with the Three In One Gospel Quartet for many years. He was an active member at Thomas Terrace Baptist Church where he faithfully sang in the choir. He also served in many capacities at Calvary Baptist Church and Bethlehem United Methodist Church as a Sunday School Teacher, Sunday School Superintendent, Deacon, and Choir Member.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. at Thomas Terrace Baptist Church on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 followed by a celebration of Gerald's life with the Rev. Mark Grooms officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to: Thomas Terrace Baptist Church, 10660 Richmond Highway, Lynchburg, VA 24504 and Cumbie Memorial Cemetery Trust, 665 Rocky Road, Rustburg, VA 24588.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com
