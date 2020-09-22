Glenn Edward Moran
Born in Low Moor, Va., on May 10, 1936, entered into eternal rest on September 18, 2020, after a brief Illness.
The son of Clara Belle Palmateer Moran and John Glenn Moran, he was raised and educated In Covington, Va., and furthered his education at Kentucky Christian College. He loved to tell stories of his high school friends and their shenanigans and maintained these solid relationships with his classmates, attending all of his class reunions and keeping in touch with some of them on a daily basis even up until the day of his death.
He met and married the love of his life, Margaret Robinson Moran, in 1956 and their love story continued until her demise in 2006.
From this union arose five children, Teressa M Swanson of Clarion, Pa., David E Moran of Goode, Sandra M Parker (Richard) of Lynchburg, Karen M Morris of Rustburg, and Kelley M Cash (Michael) of Monroe; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren... all of whom were the lights of his life. He was also survived by two sisters and was predeceased by one brother, one sister, and one granddaughter.
He was a dynamic preacher using his vast knowledge of the Bible, powerful voice, and sense of humor in his sermons but it was simply the ease at which he related to people and his gift of gab (he never met a stranger) that would serve him the most both in the ministry and in life.
His life in the ministry covered several areas across Va but his most memorable stint would be in a small church in a small town in Powell's Point , NC (God's country) where his children were raised and lifelong friends were made. This was where his family called home.
He returned to Va. in 1969 to be near family and began a new career at B&W that would continue until his retirement.
Never one to sit idle, Glenn began to pursue his dreams after retirement, taking ballroom dancing lessons, traveling extensively (the most memorable trip being to Ireland where he got in touch with his Irish roots, kissed the Blarney Stone and witnessed what he calls to date the most spectacular sight of his life at the Cliffs of Moher) and sky diving in his 80s (not once but twice). The most life changing of his "second life" adventures was the Harley Davidson he had always dreamed of and through this association he would make journeys and friends that would become a vital part of his existence. There are no words to describe the enjoyment he had and lifelong friendships he made through this pure connection of man, nature and the road.
He was a man of many talents and accomplishments. He was a master woodworker and story teller, the products of which are sure to be enjoyed and passed down for generations to come.
Many have relied on his words of wisdom and comfort that were always simple and yet so profound. Dad, we need those at this time more than ever.
