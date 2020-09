Or Copy this URL to Share

Hilton Junius "Junie" Rose



Hilton Junius "Junie" Rose of South Orange, New Jersey, departed this life on September 13, 2020. He was born in Amherst County, to the late Ardney Rose and Norman Rose.



A private funeral service will be held in New Jersey.



