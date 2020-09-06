1/1
Jack David Russell Jr.
December 11, 1974 - September 4, 2020

Jack David Russell, Jr., 45, of Appomattox passed away Friday, September 4, 2020, at his residence.

Born December 11, 1974 in Lynchburg, he was the son of Joan Booker.

Jack loved riding motorcycles, making metal art and kayaking. He was a member of the Christian Motorcycle Association and Seven Hills Jeep Club and loved spending time with his family.

In addition to his mother, he leaves to cherish his memory two daughters, Kayla Russell of Lynchburg and Gwen Russell of Madison Heights; a sister, Linda Russell of Charlotte, N.C.; four aunts, Mary Ann Boley of Altavista, Patti Feriola and husband, T.J. of Yadkinville, N.C., Doris Hall of Linden, N.J., and Annette Campbell and husband, Terrence of Cherry Hill, N.J.; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be private.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory 427 Graves Mill Road (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.


Published in The News & Advance on Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road
Lynchburg, VA 24502
(434) 239-2405
